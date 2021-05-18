Cut 1.JPG

(Left to right) Kris Foster from Gresham, and Sheri Bliss from Vancouver, who work as nurses in the surgery unit help arrange bags for the Luminary Lighting display at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center by the Firstenburg Tower, March 13, 2021. The lighting display was created to honor health care workers with white bags, and honor patients who have passed away from COVID-19 symbolized with blue bags.
Richard and Rainy Atkins, from Camas, hold hands as they walk along the Luminary Lighting display at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center near the Firstenburg Tower, March 13, 2021.
A portion of the 130 blue bags that represent each of the people lost to COVID-19 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center as of March 13, 2021. Additionally around 400 white bags were placed to honor the health care workers in recognition of National Hospital and Healthcare Workers Week.
The Luminary Lighting display shines brightly along a path at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center to the Firstenburg Tower to honor the health care workers, and those who have passed away due to COVID-19. 
An illuminated bag on display to honor those who have died of COVID-19 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center during it’s lighting display, March 13, 2021. According to Sean Gregory, the chief executive for Columbia Network at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, there are currently eight patients in the COVID-19 unit. Each time a patient is discharged, ‘Here Comes The Sun’ plays over the speakers. 

