Port of Woodland commissioners have approved the start of a study looking at the potential of railroad-dependent development on port land along Kuhnis Road, the port announced last week.
On June 18, the commissioners awarded David Evans and Associates with the contract for the study, which is anticipated to take a two-phase approach likely taking 18 months to complete, the announcement stated. Port of Woodland Executive Director Jennifer Wray-Keene said the study will provide “critical engineering information” needed for funding applications at state and federal levels, as well as future port investments.
The announcement notes that development along Kuhnis Road had led to controversy. Last year a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the port in their 2017 purchase of 150 acres of land along the road previously owned by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources following an appeal of the sale by environmentalist group Columbia Riverkeeper.
Prior work by the port had identified potential industries that would lease port land but “excluded fossil fuels and emphasized clean and innovative commodities as well as traditional maritime like natural resource and agricultural products,” Wray-Keene said in the announcement.
The port said there would be “a significant public involvement element” moving forward through the study process — “not just mailers, not just at the Port office, but on site, numerous times, with a mix of media and information options for the public to be educated and informed about the rail,” Wray-Keene said.
David Evans and Associates, along with other firms WSP and GeoEngineers, will develop a webpage on the port’s website for individuals curious about the study to keep up-to-date on the project, the announcement stated, with additional public outreach including open houses and mailers for port district residents in the near future.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.