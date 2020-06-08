On May 29 Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, led a bipartisan group of Washington state congressional representatives pressing for improved access to unemployment benefits for seniors and rural residents lacking adequate internet.
In a letter to the Washington State Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine, Herrera Beutler and other lawmakers highlighted the enhanced unemployment insurance made available by the CARES Act — legislation passed by Congress and signed into law in March — and urged ESD to provide detailed steps being taken to ensure all residents can access them.
“With the unprecedented increase in phone calls to ESD, many constituents who attempt to apply by phone are not able to complete their applications. ESD has done extensive work to enhance its online system, but for many of our constituents, applying online is not a reality. This is especially true for seniors, lower income individuals, and those who live in rural areas. These residents must be able to access the vital unemployment benefits lifeline during this time,” Reps. Rick Larsen, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Dan Newhouse and Kim Schrier wrote along with Herrera Beutler.
