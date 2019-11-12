Clark County Community Services is looking for low-income residents to take part in a confidential survey in order for the department to prioritize programs and services provided through grant funding.
The survey, conducted every three years as a requirement for the Community Service Block Grant program, can be completed online in English, Spanish, Russian and Vietnamese at surveymonkey.com/r/2020CNANeedsSurvey, according to a release from the department. Paper copies in those languages and Chuukese are available from human services providers such as agencies that offer housing, food, clothing, health services and employment assistance.
For those unable to get a paper copy through service providers, the department directs residents to contact (564) 397-7863 or rebecca.royce@clark.wa.gov.
The survey is available now through Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.