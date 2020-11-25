Five individuals including two juveniles were arrested in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting in Minnehaha Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Law enforcement arrested Liijah Andrews, 19, Clyde Hunt, 18, Dale Grendahl, 18, and two juveniles whose names were not released on charges including drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of firearms, eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Pebble Creek Garden Apartments, 5313 NE 66th Ave., on a report of a suspicious vehicle with several individuals “wearing masks and armed with ‘sawed off weapons,’” according to the sheriff’s office report. A second emergency caller reported hearing gunshots in the area at about the same time.
A sheriff’s deputy in the area on an unrelated call saw the suspicious vehicle leave the area recklessly at a high rate of speed, the sheriff’s office reported, with the vehicle fleeing an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle crashed into a utility pole near Northeast 66th Avenue and Northeast 42nd Street following a short pursuit, after which the five in the vehicle fled. The crash led to a major power outage in the area.
Additional sheriff’s office, Vancouver Police Department, Washington State Patrol and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife units assisted in a search, leading to the capture of the subjects “within a few minutes,” the sheriff’s office reported. The department said the vehicle occupied by the subjects had been reported stolen and two firearms were recovered, adding the investigation was ongoing.
