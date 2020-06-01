Woodland’s businesses can begin to recover from closures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 as last week Cowlitz County entered the second phase of “Safe Start Washington.”
Allowances in the second phase allow for restricted in-store retail sales, reopening of hair and nail salons, and sit-down restaurant service at half capacity with bar rails closed.
Cowlitz County had its application to move into the second “Safe Start Washington” phase approved by the Washington State Department of Health May 24. On May 28, a number of restaurants and retail establishments had taken advantage of the ability to reopen, albeit with limited operations.
The county will be eligible to apply to move into the third phase, which further eases restrictions on operations, three weeks after its second phase approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.