Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler and several members of the U.S. House of Representatives will virtually return to Congress to debate the next CARES package tomorrow, May 7.
The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus will hold the first “virtual Congress” where 24 lawmakers — 12 Democrats and 12 Republicans — will participate in a virtual floor debate.
“Thursday’s virtual Congress will be live-streamed on Facebook to show that Congress can and should come together to find new and innovative ways to legislate while maintaining public health guidelines,” a statement from Herrera Beutler’s office reads. “Everyone else has adapted, and, for the sake of transparency and oversight, so should Congress.”
The virtual congress will be live streamed on Facebook from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/ProblemSolversCaucus.
