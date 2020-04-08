The Clark County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a Clark County Jail inmate had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Sheriff's Office announced April 7 that the inmate had been released the day prior, before their test results returned confirming the disease. The inmate had been housed in negative airflow cells during their entire time at the jail.
Clark County Public Health would determine guidance for deputies and supervisors who came into contact with the inmate, the Sheriff's Office said. Corrections staff wear personal protective equipment as required by procedure.
The Sheriff's Office did not release medical information on the inmate, their pending charges or possible corrections officer exposure per medical privacy laws.
