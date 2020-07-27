The nonpartisan group League of Women Voters has put together an online voters guide where voters can get detailed perspectives from candidates in the Aug. 4 primary election at Vote411.org.
“The pandemic has limited the places you can go to get information about people seeking to represent you in office,” Jane Johnson, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Clark County said in a news release.
Meeting candidates face to face, attending rallies or forums or talking over the fence with a neighbor about who’s running aren’t easy options now, she said.
“But Vote411.org provides extensive details – all for free – about the candidates and the issues," she said.
The website allows voters a place to verify if they are registered to vote and find deadlines and locations for submitting ballots. Recordings of candidate forums conducted by the League in some races are also available.
The site also features answers that candidates provide to nonpartisan questions posed by the League. In the governor’s race, for example, candidates are asked how they might address issues of racism, policing, and the environment. Third Congressional District hopefuls are asked about support for healthcare for all and the expansion of Medicaid, and solutions for alleviating homelessness. At the state level, questions deal with the new sex education legislation, economic support for small businesses hard hit by the pandemic, the Interstate 5 bridge, and reopening the state.
