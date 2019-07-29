Recent changes to the voting process for elections in Washington have led the office of Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman to reach out with information on what voters should know ahead of the August primary.
Chief among the changes are with regard to the new “VoteWA” system, as laid out by a release from Wyman’s office. Though Monday was the last day that would-be voters could register to vote or change their address online or by mail, citizens can visit a local elections office or voting center to register, update their address, receive a replacement ballot or vote up to the 8 p.m. deadline Aug. 6.
Ballot return envelopes now include prepaid postage, cutting out the requirement for stamps when returning a ballot by mail, the release added. Those voting close to, or on, Election Day are asked to use a ballot drop box, as mail ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 6 in order to be counted.
Other changes under the new system aim to prevent voter fraud by increasing the number of replacement ballots. Replacement ballots are given after the initial mailing to residents whose address has changed but they did not update their address beforehand.
“Over 118,000 voters to date have updated their registration information after the counties prepared ballots for the initial mailing, which may result in those voters receiving two ballots,” State Election Director Lori Augino stated in the release. “This was expected, as our state now allows voters to update their address right up to election day.” Previously, registered voters could not change their voting address during the voting period.
