The first results of the April special election are in, and Woodland Public Schools’ levy replacement looks to have the support it needs to pass the second time around.
Following the final updates of the election last week, results from both Clark and Cowlitz counties showed that voters across the school district had majority support of the levy replacement. Of the more than 4,300 votes in the most recent count, the levy had about 55.1 percent approval.
On a county level, the levy had greater support in Cowlitz County which also had the majority of voters in the district. There, about 55.6 percent of voters were in favor of the levy, while Clark County’s support was 51.5 percent.
The levy would raise $5.4 million in the first year, $5.75 million in the second and $6.1 million in the third, according to the ballot proposition. The levy was estimated at a rate of $2.37 per $1,000 of assessed valuation paid in 2021 and $2.36 per $1,000 in the two subsequent years, which the district stated was about the same as the current levy rate paid on property taxes this year.
WPS Superintendent Michael Green felt relief and gratefulness after seeing the initial results showing a ballot measure success. The approval was especially noteworthy given the economic unknowns many in the community face with COVID-19 leading to job losses and unsure revenues for taxpayers.
“It’s a real vote of confidence to have that continued support for our schools,” Green said.
The results are a reversal of an identical ballot measure that voters turned down in February. In that election the levy had only 44.8 percent approval, according to certified election results. April’s election currently has about a third more voters cast their ballots than in February, according to election result archive data. Green felt there was a :groundswell of grassroots support” following the February failure.
Woodland Public Schools had decided to maintain the special election during the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed to stop its spread, citing the need for the funding secured for budgeting proposed. RIdgefield School District had its own ballot measure initially slated for an April vote for a construction bond, though that district’s board of directors ultimately postponed it to August given the uncertainty over how a vote would go during the disease response.
WPS’ board had prepared for a potential rejection of the levy a second time, previously coming up with a contingency plan that could have led to close to 50 district employees cut from the 2020-2021 school year.
Green said that the decision to release a contingency plan should the levy not pass was more of a practical process than something done solely to show the realities of a district lacking the levy. Had the levy failed he said the school board would have a short window to adapt to the revenue forecast, saying it would likely be the first board meeting in May when they would approve the potential cuts.
Green anticipated that the next few school years would still have financial strains even with the levy passing. With the likely shortfalls in revenues at the state level due to COVID-19 response there was a chance that state funding for schools could be hit, which could necessitate the need to tighten up Woodland’s budget.
Though future uncertainties in funding loom, for now, Green was thankful that voters had acknowledged the needs of WPS through their support of the levy, noting in a release sent from the district following the April 28 count that COVID-19 had led to strains community-wide, both on health and economically.
“Your sacrifice is not one we take lightly,” Green said in the release.
