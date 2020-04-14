Due to increased fire danger in Clark County, all land clearing and residential burning will be restricted until April 21 unless conditions change. The ban went into effect Tuesday, April 14.
Clark County Interim Fire Marshall Dan Young is temporarily canceling all burning permits issued in Clark County due to an increase in fires across the region in the last 72 hours. Permits can be reissued or extended when the ban is lifted, and the restrictions do not apply to federally managed lands.
Additionally, the Pacific Cascade Region of the Department of Natural Resources will be changing the wildfire danger rating to “moderate” in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties. This rating prohibits all debris burning on DNR-protected lands. Permits that have been issued are suspended until the fire danger subsides. In effect, all debris burning is prohibited on DNR protected lands and fire district protected lands in these three counties until further notice.
Recreational campfires are still allowed if built in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, though many of those are currently closed. On private land, recreational fires are permitted when built according to the following regulations:
Recreational fires must be in metal-, stone- or masonry-lined fire pits in improved campgrounds or purchased from home and garden stores.
Size may not exceed 3 feet in diameter by 2 feet in height.
Fires must be at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material and have at least 20 feet of clearance from overhead fuels such as tree limbs, patio covers or carports.
Fires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old with the ability and tools to extinguish the fire. Tools include a shovel and either five gallons of water or a water hose connected and working.
Portable outdoor fireplaces, also known as patio fireplaces, should not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material. They must always be used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
Completely extinguish recreational fires by covering them with water or moist soil and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.
Self-contained camp stoves are a safe and easy alternative to campfires for cooking.
Protect your home
Creating a defensible space around homes is important to prevent a grass or brush fire from reaching your home. Young has recommendations for those in both rural and urban areas.
Remove fuel within 3 to 5 feet of foundations, outbuildings, garages and sheds as well as within 10 feet of your house, under decks and porches and from gutters, eaves, porches and decks.
Cut your lawn if it is brown and dispose of debris and cuttings. Prune trees so the lowest branches are 6 to 10 feet above the ground. Landscape with native and flame-resistant plants.
Find more tips at nfpa.org/Public-Education/By-topic/Wildfire/Preparing-homes-for-wildfire.
