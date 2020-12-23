The two individuals injured in a shooting at a medical office on the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center campus have died, Vancouver police reported Wednesday morning.
In an update on the shooting Dec. 23 police reported that the man and woman who suffered gunshot wounds in the Tuesday afternoon incident did not survive their injuries. As of the update the shooting appeared random in nature, with no information that the two knew each other. The identities of the two were not released as of Vancouver police’s update, but will be released by the Clark County Medical Examiner once the information becomes available.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Dec. 22 police responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at 505 NE 87th Ave., a building on the PeaceHealth Southwest campus but not connected to the main hospital. Arriving officers located the two shot, transporting both to the hospital for treatment.
The medical office building and the main hospital were placed on lockdown, and the medical office was evacuated, police reported. At about 3 p.m. both buildings had their lockdowns lifted, a social media post from PeaceHealth Southwest stated.
Vancouver police’s major crimes unit continues to investigate the incident.
