Clark College in Vancouver is set to honor the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 with an online event celebrating Black leadership and creativity. The event will be hosted live on Zoom from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and will be free and open to all.
According to a news release from the college, the event will feature guest speaker Professor and Chair-Elect of the Ethenic Studies Department at the University of California, San Diego Andrew Jolivétte. His topic will be “Black Lives, Black Leadership: From Mattering to Thriving.”
The event will also include the singing of the Black National Anthem by GodSisterz as well as artwork from local artists Manny Dempsey and Hobbs Waters.
For more information about this event, including a link to the Zoom meeting, visit clark.edu/cc/mlk.
