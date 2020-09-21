The Big Hollow Fire in Skamania County continues to grow with more than 24,000 acres burned as of Monday’s update from the U.S. Forest Service.
The Sept. 21 update stated that a total of 24,788 acres of the county were involved, with several thousand more acres having burned in the past week.
Containment of the fire increased slightly in the past week, with 15 percent reported contained as of the Sept. 21 update, compared to 10 percent on Sept. 14. The Forest Service notes that 65 percent of its firefighting objectives had been met, though no cause of the fire had been yet determined.
The Forest Service dropped the Level 1 evacuation notices that were initially ordered due to the fire, meaning that Northeast Clark County residents did not need to be prepared for potentially leaving their properties. The Level 3 evacuation notice — which means individuals should evacuate immediately — remains for Government Mineral Springs, the Forest Service noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.