Washington and Oregon have five more years to get to work on replacing the Interstate 5 bridge as the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved an extension on the project timeframe, avoiding the need to pay back $140 million spent on the failed Columbia River Crossing (CRC) for the immediate future.
On Sept. 24, a joint letter from the FHWA administrators for Washington and Oregon was sent to officials of the respective states’ transportation departments informing them the federal government had granted an extension on the timeframe before the states would be on the hook for federal funds spent on the CRC. That project essentially died in 2013 in the Washington State Senate, though efforts in recent years to return to the bridge replacement discussion has led to millions being earmarked by both states to restart the work.
The states initially had until Sept. 30 this year to move forward with construction for a project, having previously been granted a five-year extension by the FHWA in 2014. In an August letter, both states’ transportation departments initially asked for a 10-year extension, though the FHWA only granted them a five-year pass.
The letter noted “meaningful steps taken by both states to restart the I-5 Bridge project.” It mentioned specifically Washington’s 2019-2021 biennial transportation budget, which had $35 million set aside to restart the project, as well as $9 million committed by the Oregon Transportation Commission in August.
The FHWA’s letter also mentions a timeframe for project milestones provided by WSDOT. The timeframe has a restart of environmental review in Spring 2020, a completed review and the start of acquiring right-of-way for the project in the summer of 2023, and beginning construction by summer 2025.
Following the failure of the CRC in 2013, a bridge replacement project became the focus of several Southwest Washington legislators in 2017 with the approval of legislation that would form a bi-state committee tasked with coordinating a new effort. Though Oregon was hesitant to return to the table on replacement following Washington’s stalling out of the CRC, the state legislature finally appointed its own members to the committee in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.