Battle Ground City Manager Erin Erdman promoted Meagan Lowery to theposition of Finance and Information Services Director last month. Lowery took the role July 1 after former director Maggie Smith retired.
Lowery has over 14 years of experience in governmental accounting and auditing and spent the early part of her career working for the Washington State Auditor’s Office. Since, she has worked in the Finance Department for the City of Washougal and was hired by the City of Battle Ground as Accounting Supervisor in 2017. Lowery has a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management with a minor in Accounting from Washington State University.
“Meagan brings exceptional experience and knowledge to the position,” Erdman said in a news release. “She is an innovative leader who is deeply committed to serving the citizens of Battle Ground.”
Battle Ground’s Finance & Information Services Department accounts for and protects City assets. It is responsible for the City’s central accounting; budget and financial planning; treasury; debt management; utility billing and information technology services.
