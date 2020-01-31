Dozens of Clark County voters were affected by a software update that either had them not receiving their ballot for the February special election, or receiving one for an election outside of their voting precinct, the county elections department announced last week.
Clark County Elections was first alerted to the error by a voter, a release from the department stated. Thirty-eight voters did not receive a ballot for elections in which they were eligible, while 58 voters received one, but should not have.
According to the department, a software application update in December moved voters into an incorrect precinct, leading to the error. Other than the issuing mixup, nine voters received the wrong ballot style.
In all cases, the erroneous ballots were canceled, with those who received the wrong ballot style receiving replacements and a letter explaining the error, the county release stated. Ballots for those voters eligible for an election who did not initially receive one were mailed Jan. 27.
The error was discovered and corrections were made before any ballots had been counted, the release stated. There were incorrect precinct changes for other voters, but either were not affected by receiving an incorrect ballot or were not in an election.
North County has several ballot measures in the February special election, including annexation of the city of Battle Ground into Clark County Fire District 3, a construction bond in the Ridgefield School District, and a replacement levy for Woodland Public Schools.
