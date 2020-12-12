On Wednesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Emily Sheldrick to the Clark County Superior Court. Sheldrick will be filling a new judicial seat authorized by the state Legislature.
According to a news release, Sheldrick has served as deputy prosecuting attorney in the Civil Division of the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office since 2014 and has held the position of chief civil deputy since January 2018.
In addition to her professional work, Sheldrick has volunteered as a YMCA Mock Trial Team coach at Columbia River High School in Vancouver since 2013. She is also active with the local chapter of Washington Women Lawyers, having served in various leadership positions.
“Throughout her career in private practice and now as a public servant, Emily has earned the respect of her peers and community,” Inslee said in a news release. “I expect her to do the same in this new judicial seat.”
Sheldrick earned her law degree at the University of Washington School of Law and her bachelor’s from Oregon State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.