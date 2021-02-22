In a news release from the district on Wednesday, Feb. 17, Woodland Public Schools announced that all students will transition to either hybrid schedules or full in-person learning over the coming weeks.
In the release, the district said the transition to in-person learning was made possible “thanks to the dedicated efforts” of the Woodland and Ariel communities in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
“We are incredibly grateful to our community members for taking this disease seriously and following recommended safety guidelines to reduce its spread,” Woodland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Green said in the release. “Thanks to the efforts of our friends, neighbors and colleagues, all of our students will be able to return to school and receive at least some form of in-person learning by the first week of March.”
Due to the different sizes of each school in the district and the different health and safety guidelines in Clark and Cowlitz counties, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for different age groups, elementary-aged students will be able to return to full in-person education while older students in middle and high school will follow a hybrid schedule.
According to the news release the schedules for each age group are as follows:
Elementary School (K-4)
Woodland Public Schools’ elementary schools will return to full-in person learning on the following schedule: Kindergarten and first grade students will be invited back to full in-person learning five days-a-week beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 23; Second grade students will transition to five days-a-week beginning Tuesday, March 2; and third and fourth grade students will transition to five days a week beginning Tuesday, March 9.
Middle School (grades 5-8)
Woodland Middle School will transition to a hybrid schedule starting Tuesday, Feb. 23.
All middle school students will attend school remotely on Mondays. Students with last names starting with letters A-L will attend in-person on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and remotely on Thursdays and Fridays. Students with last names starting with letters M-Z will attend in-person on Thursdays and Fridays and remotely on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
High School (9-12)
Woodland High School will start the new hybrid learning bell schedule remotely on Monday, March 1, with students returning to in-person school on Tuesday, March 2, on the following schedule: All high school students will attend school remotely on Mondays. Students with last names starting with letters A-L will attend in-person on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and remotely on Thursdays and Fridays. Students with last names starting with letters M-Z will attend in-person on Thursdays and Fridays and remotely on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
More information is available online at woodlandschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.