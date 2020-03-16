Clark County is seeking applicants for several open positions on the volunteer Animal Protection and Control Advisory Board.
The three positions are for Clark County residents that are a licensed veterinarian, a livestock owner and a member at large.
Terms for the positions begin immediately. The livestock owner and member at large positions end Oct. 31, 2022, and the veterinarian position ends Oct. 31, 2023.
Advisory board members meet quarterly at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Clark County Public Safety Complex, 505 NW 179th St., Ridgefield.
Functions of the 10-member board include reporting to the Clark County Council and Vancouver City Council at least once a year on general operations of the Animal Protection and Control Program, promoting the program and its licensing of all dogs and cats. As well as recommending potential modifications to code, acting as an appeals hearing board and volunteering at outreach and fundraising events.
Applications and a résumé can be mailed to Animal Protection and Control, P.O. Box 9810, Vancouver, WA 98666-9810 or dropped off at the department office on the third floor of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St.
For more about the board or to download an application, please go to clark.wa.gov/com
munity-development/animal-con
trol-advisory-board.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020.
— Clark County
