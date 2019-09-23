The Battle Ground City Council voted to increase councilor pay starting next year for the seats up for election in November, more than doubling monthly pay for those regular council positions while also providing bumps for the mayor and deputy mayor.
The council voted 5-1 on pay increases during their Sept. 16 meeting, with councilor Steven Phelps voting against the measure. Councilor Brian Munson was absent.
The vote would set monthly compensation for regular city councilors at $900, $1,000 for the deputy mayor and $1,100 for the mayor. Currently, positions that were elected in 2015 receive $400 monthly, ones elected in 2017 receive $600 and the mayor receives $750.
Those positions elected in 2015 are up again this year, leading to a $500-per-month increase for Position 3 and Position 7, currently filled by Phelps and councilor Philip Johnson, respectively.
Position 2 is also up for election, though the incumbent is deputy mayor Shane Bowman, meaning that should he be re-elected and retain his deputy mayor position next year his effective compensation would increase by $600 monthly. He is running unopposed.
In a call with The Reflector after the meeting, city manager Erin Erdman explained that should the council decide on a new mayor and deputy mayor next year, they would be eligible for the pay raise as their positions changed, even if they were elected in 2017. Those positions are appointed by all of the council on a biennial basis.
Increases to the approved amounts for the other council seats would go into effect following their respective elections in 2021. Mayor Mike Dalesandro mentioned that the last increase in councilor compensation was in 2017, leading to the $600 monthly for the councilors and $750 for the mayor.
For the positions subject to the raise other than Bowman, Phelps is not running for re-election this year, with newcomers Neil Butler and Shauna Walters vying for his seat. Johnson will face off against challenger Josh VanGelder in November.
Reasons for raise
As to why councilors felt a raise was warranted, Dalesandro believes the councilors have been taking on more work in the past few years.
“That’s not a bad thing. It’s just the reality of a growing city,” Dalesandro said. Bowman referenced an anonymous letter that had circulated in the community prior to council’s vote, refuting one of its claims that councilors only worked eight hours a month.
“I would hope that the citizens of Battle Ground would want somebody that works more than eight hours a month that is running their city,” Bowman said. Speaking from his own previous experience as mayor and referencing Dalesandro and councilor Philip Johnson’s stints in the position, Bowman said there were few weeks mayors were working less than 15 hours.
Bowman pointed to councilor activities outside of the bi-monthly meetings, including training from the Association of Washington Cities and lobbying for the city in Olympia. He mentioned that the council had five meetings last year on budget outside of regular ones.
Though past raises didn’t include increased pay for deputy mayors like himself, Bowman reasoned that the position spent time helping the mayor in their duties.
“Whenever you are talking about your compensation everybody thinks that you’re trying to do something that’s going to personally benefit you,” Dalesandro said. He said councilors that were not retired or owners of their own business had to take vacation time from work to perform council duties.
During a five-day trip to Washington, D.C. on behalf of the city, councilor Adrian Cortes said he paid $140 a day for a substitute while taking elected official leave at his job as a special education teacher for the Camas School District. Councilor Cherish DesRoschers said her Mondays were “completely blocked off” in order to make the night’s council meeting, having to make arrangements at work.
Bowman reasoned that a pay raise would allow for more working citizens to run for council seats, referencing past election years where councilors ran unopposed. Though two of the three races this year initially had three vying for each seat, in 2017 all four seats only had one candidate.
“This may get people excited,” Bowman said, referencing community pushback on raises, “but will it get more people involved? Will it get more people to run for office?”
The lone dissenter, Phelps, said it was “ridiculous” to have a conversation on increasing pay for the council.
“We’re a small government. We don’t need to give ourselves increases,” Phelps said. He would be more receptive of having a salary commission determine any raises, as was initially the case in 2017, but having councilors themselves vote in their own raises “is what’s wrong with our government, all the way to the top.”
Phelps mentioned the potential for upcoming votes that would increase the tax burden on residents, likely referencing the possibility of having the city annex into Clark County Fire District 3. The salary increases could give voters a reason to oppose something like the potential annexation, which would likely increase taxes.
“The timing … it just does not look good,” Phelps remarked.
Health coverage option approved
The motion for pay raises also included language that would allow councilors to receive health benefits through the city. Erdman said that the details of what the plans would look like is still in the works, though she said city staff is assuming it would look similar to what is offered to current city employees.
Erdman said in a scenario where all seven councilors took the highest level of coverage of a full family plan with vision and dental it would cost the city $170,000. She said a few councilors have expressed interest in opting for the coverage with others on the fence, and the amount of coverage received could also differ between councilors.
Following an underwriting process with the city’s insurance provider the coverage option would be available in 2020 to all councilors, not just those up for election this year, Erdman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.