The two who died from gunshot wounds at a medical office at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center campus have been identified, with authorities reporting an apparent murder-suicide.
The Clark County Medical Examiner identified Liliya Zagariya, 20, and Douglas Moore, 58, both of Vancouver, as the individuals who died in the Dec. 22 shooting. The Vancouver Police Department reported that the male, identified as Moore by the medical examiner, entered the lobby of the clinic located at 505 NE 87th Ave. and shot the female employee working the front desk, identified as Zagariya, before Moore turned the gun on himself. Vancouver police did not find any information that the two knew each other.
Vancouver police responded at about 1 p.m. Dec. 22 on a report of a disturbance with a weapon at the clinic, located in a building on the PeaceHealth Southwest campus but not connected to the main hospital. Arriving officers located the two shot, transporting both to the hospital for treatment before they died of their injuries.
The medical office building and the main hospital were placed on lockdown, and the medical office was evacuated, police reported. At about 3 p.m. both buildings had their lockdowns lifted, a social media post from PeaceHealth Southwest stated.
Vancouver police’s major crimes unit continues to investigate the incident.
