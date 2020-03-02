The Clark County Council is seeking applicants for a volunteer position on the Solid Waste Advisory Commission.
The open seat represents Clark County at-large and all Clark County residents may apply. The three-year term begins as soon as the position is filled and ends Dec. 31, 2022.
Commission members represent their regions in the county or stakeholder groups and advise the county council on solid waste issues like recycling, garbage collection, landfills, transfer stations and waste-reduction programs. Members also occasionally participate in solid waste-related projects and engage in the policy process.
Commission meetings are at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of February, May, August and November. Meetings are at the Center for Community Health at 1601 E Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver.
Those interested in applying are advised to send a résumé and letter of interest including how the applicant represents the interests of Clark County residents, personal or professional experience related to solid waste and vision for the future of solid waste management in Clark County.
Applicants are directed to send documents to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver 98666-5000. Applications also can be sent by email to Michelle.Pfenning@clark.wa.gov or by fax at (360) 397-6058.
The application deadline for the position is 5 p.m. Friday, March 13.
— Clark County
