The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington has announced more than a half-million dollars in the first round of grants to local nonprofits as support during the COVID-19 outbreak.
On March 26, the foundation announced a total of $552,000 for its first grants as part of the SW Washington COVID Response Fund, which was announced March 19 with an initial $3 million investment.
The grants addressed needs that included emergency food assistance, daycare for essential employees, support for elders, cleaning and personal protection equipment supplies, and shelter and housing supports, according to the community foundation. Organizations receiving fund included:
Martha’s Pantry — $4,200
Longview Public Schools — $5,000
Youth and Family Link — $9,000
Stephen’s Place — $10,000
BG Adventist Community Services — $13,000
Council for the Homeless — $14,000
Cascade AIDS Project — $15,650
Community House on Broadway — $20,000
Community Home Health and Hospice — $25,000
Clark County Latino Youth Conference — $25,60
CDM Caregiving Services — $40,000
SHARE/VHA — $50,640
SHARE — $70,000
Meals on Wheels — $100,000
Educational Service District 112 — $150,000
The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington has also canceled its annual fundraising luncheon, originally scheduled for June 2.
— The Reflector
