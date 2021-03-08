Washington State Parks logo

Washington State Parks is inviting the public to help celebrate the agency’s 108th birthday on Friday, March 19 with a state park free day.

March 19 is the third of 12 State Parks free days in 2021. A free day means visitors are not required to display a Discover Pass for day-use visits to a park. 

The remaining 2021 State Parks free days are:

Saturday, April 3 — Springtime free day

Thursday, April 22 — Earth Day

Saturday, June 5 — National Trails Day

Saturday, June 12 – National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 13 — Free Fishing Day

Wednesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 25 — National Public Lands Day

Thursday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 26 — Autumn free day.

State Parks free days do not apply to Sno-Parks.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.