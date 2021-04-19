A Vancouver man faces rape and kidnapping charges after he allegedly forced a woman he met online to have sex while threatening the victim with a knife, court records show.
Joshua Dunham, 30, had his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court April 12 for one count of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree kidnapping.
Dunham’s charges were for an incident from a few days prior reportedly at the Gee Creek Rest Area west of Battle Ground.
According to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest, Dunham’s alleged victim called 911 shortly after 6 a.m. April 9 to report that Dunham had threatened to stab her in the neck and sexually assaulted her. She provided a description of Dunham and his truck, as well as his address where the two had been together the night before.
The victim said she met Dunham online, the affidavit stated, and that he had picked her up from her residence the night before and took her back to his residence. Dunham later drove the two to another location before going northbound on Interstate 5 toward the ilani casino in the early morning. He stopped by the Gee Creek Rest Area near I-5 milepost 5 so the victim could use the restroom.
When the victim returned to the vehicle, she noticed that Dunham had put up curtains in the windows of his truck, the affidavit stated. Dunham told the victim to get in the back seat where he allegedly raped her.
The victim said Dunham had held a knife to her throat and told her to be quiet, the affidavit stated. The victim said Dunham started driving before she could leave the vehicle, and that he had threatened to kill her.
The victim called 911 during the incident and part of an argument with Dunham was recorded, the affidavit stated. Dunham eventually pulled over and told the victim to get out of the vehicle, with the victim saying he threatened to stab her in the neck.
Officers were later able to locate Dunham and his truck at his residence, the affidavit stated. He initially denied being at the rest area, having sex with the victim or threatening her. Detectives were able to turn up video and audio recordings, as well as witnesses, which cast doubt on Dunham’s claims.
After changing his story several times, Dunham admitted to traveling with the victim toward ilani and stopping at the rest area, the affidavit stated. He said the victim climbed into the back of the truck on her own to smoke. After about an hour, Dunham said he left to drive the victim home, and got into an argument.
Dunham said he had pulled over and asked the victim to leave his vehicle, but denied threatening her, the affidavit stated. He continued to deny having sex with the victim.
Dunham’s bail was set at $30,000. He was given a no-contact order for the victim, according to court records.
He is scheduled for an arraignment April 23.
