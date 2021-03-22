The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is taking applications for three retail fireworks permits to be assigned by lottery. The lottery is set for Monday, April 5 and all lottery permit applications must be received at the Fire Marshal’s Office no later than 5 p.m. Friday, April 2.
Fireworks cannot be sold in Clark County without a permit.
Applications for the permit lottery can be obtained at the Fire Marshal’s Office, 505 NW 179th St., Ridgefield, or on the county website at clark.wa.gov/code-administration/fire-forms-and-fees. Only one completed application may be entered per person or organization. Applications may be delivered or mailed to the Fire Marshal’s Office or faxed to (564) 397-2076.
