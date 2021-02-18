The Southwest Washington Equity Coalition (SWEC) is launching a monthly educational series of “teach-ins” called “Advanced Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Awareness, Action and Change” (AREDI). The AREDI series will bring together community members, local leaders and elected officials to raise awareness of racial equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) opportunities in Southwest Washington, according to a news release.
The teach-in series will begin on Friday, March 19 at 10:30 a.m. with “A Message of Resilience” featuring a keynote from Rosalie Fish, a member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. The program also includes discussion from Cowlitz Tribe Member Tanna Engdahl, comments from Karin Edwards of Clark College and more.
The series will continue one Friday every month through February 2022 and feature talks from community champions in the areas of racial justice, health, public safety, food sovereignty and housing and homelessness. Each session focuses on local issues with the goal of creating awareness, promoting action and defining measurable change.
Community members are encouraged and invited to participate in the live events. However, each session will be recorded for later viewing. Those interested in purchasing tickets or learning more should visit the SWEC website at swecwa.org/teach_in/. Group rates are available, and early registrations receive a 5 percent discount when using the code EQUITY by March 12. Scholarships are available for students and those in need, according to the news release.
