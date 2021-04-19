Firefighters from Clark County Fire District 6 saved a large African serval cat from a fire at a home on Northwest 38th Avenue in the Felida area on Sunday.
The cat, which is estimated to weigh between 60 and 70 pounds, bit a firefighter’s fingers after crews responded to the fire. The animal was unharmed and was “just a little freaked out,” stated a news release. The firefighter was not seriously injured.
The news release stated neighbors spotted flames coming from the back of the single story home. As first units arrived, the homeowner was attempting to extinguish the flames at the rear of the house.
The blaze spread to the attic, which made it more difficult to fight, stated the release.
Firefighters were able to control the fire in 25 minutes. Clark County Fire District 6 was assisted by firefighters from Vancouver.
Four engines, one truck, one squad, a battalion chief and animal control responded.
Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters made the decision to close up the house until animal control and the homeowner could contain the large cat before it was removed from the house. The cat was not hurt during the fire, stated the release.
The Clark County Fire Marshal is determining the fire’s cause and damage estimate.
