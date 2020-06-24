Fireworks regulations in the City of Battle Ground allow residents to use fireworks for two days over the Independence Day holiday. Residents can use fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 3, and 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 4.
Regulations for the sale and use of fireworks vary in individual municipalities within Clark County, including unincorporated Battle Ground. An online interactive map on fireworks use can be viewed at clark.wa.gov/community-development/fireworks.
“Improper use of fireworks can lead to unintended injuries and structure or grass fire,” Battle Ground Fire Marshal Chris Drone said in a news release. “Being prepared, safe and responsible is key to a fun and worry-free 4th of July celebration.”
Fireworks stands are inspected by the fire marshal. Residents are encouraged to purchase fireworks locally; fireworks purchased outside the city or Clark County’s jurisdictions may not be safe or legal for use locally.
Fireworks regulations, safety tips and helpful links, including information on how to identify illegal fireworks, is available on the city’s website at www.cityofbg.org/fireworks. The use of fireworks in city parks or on school district property is prohibited.
– The Reflector
