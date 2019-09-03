Lunch buddies
Buy Now

Six-year-old buddies Bane Lemafa, left, and Dre Valdovinos catch up during lunch on their first day of school at Maple Grove in Battle Ground Aug. 27. Lemafa and Valdovino have been friends since last year. They enjoy playing tag together at recess. 
Biology class
Buy Now

Teacher Katy Sheley welcomes her biomedical and biology class on their first day of school at Ridgefield High School Aug. 29. 
New library
Buy Now

Students use the new library at Ridgefield High School on their first day of school Aug. 29. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.