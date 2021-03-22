The family of a 21-year-old Black Camas man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in October is planning to sue the county for wrongful death, the family announced last week.
The mother, father and mother of the child of Kevin Peterson Jr. appeared at a press conference March 18 to announce the filing of a wrongful death tort against Clark County. Peterson was fatally shot by Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies Oct. 29 in Hazel Dell during a drug sting, with three sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting.
Peterson was investigated for intent to sell controlled substances to a confidential informant, court documents showed, with detectives finding the suspect in his car in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Highway 99 in Hazel Dell. A foot chase ensued after the detectives contacted Peterson, with officers fatally shooting him near U.S. Bank next to the hotel.
Present at the press conference were several members of his extended family, with his mother, father and girlfriend speaking to reporters.
“Everybody who knew Kevin loved Kevin,” Tammi Bell, Peterson’s mother, said. “He got a friend everywhere he went.”
Bell was asked about recent conversations in Clark County law enforcement looking into body cameras worn by officers and deputies, something she emphatically endorsed happening.
“I’d love a camera. Please,” Bell remarked. She commented on the situation Peterson was in, where responding deputies shot at him while he was running away.
“I think it’s unfair that people are running scared, and getting shot in the back by the police,” Bell remarked. “I expect more of the police … I’m not a police officer, but I’m very upset and I want justice.”
“Kevin is an outstanding young man, well-loved by his family members and friends, those who knew him,” Peterson’s father, Kevin Peterson Sr. remarked. He agreed with Bell that body cameras would be a good step forward in addressing a lack of accountability he sees in current policing, especially when the work turns deadly.
“My goal is to make sure my son gets justice for what was done to him,” Peterson Sr. said.
“You shot a man in the back when he was running away,” Peterson Sr. remarked. “They weren’t in immediate danger.”
According to the deputies who were interviewed as part of the investigation, they feared Peterson was heading in the direction of additional police response. Although Peterson was armed, the investigation found no evidence he fired a shot, as was initially thought by the involved deputies at the time of the shooting.
Kevin Peterson’s father said community support of his son and the family had been “overwhelming,” remarking that thousands of people showed up for a vigil and march demonstration as part of the younger Peterson’s remembrance.
“Kevin was my best friend,” Olivia Selto, Peterson’s girlfriend and mother of his child remarked. “I couldn’t ask for more from him as a father, as a partner.”
Mark Lindquist, an attorney for Peterson’s family, explained the tort was a “prelude” to the full filing of a lawsuit against the county. He explained that the suit could be filed after 60 days from the tort claim filing, and did not disclose how much that suit would be intended for.
District Court judge blasted for comments on Peterson case
More than a week before Peterson’s family announced the filing of the tort claim, a Clark County District Court judge came under fire for comments caught on a hot microphone that have led to a number of groups calling for his resignation.
Judge Darvin Zimmerman announced he was taking leave following the discovery of comments made in a county courtroom inadvertently recorded and once available on social media. In the recording, Zimmerman remarked that Peterson was “the Black guy that they’re trying to make an angel out of,” noting that Zimmerman’s son, a sheriff's deputy, was on scene during the fatal shooting.
Zimmerman commented that he heard reports from those on scene that Peterson Sr. had spoken to responders in a more conciliatory tone than how he would speak during the press conference about the tort claim.
“The next thing he wakes up with dollar signs in his eyes,” Zimmerman remarked in the recording. The judge also made statements questioning the narrative from Selto as well as the number of times Peterson was shot.
Following the discovery of the recording, a number of organizations ranging from community members to fellow judges came out with statements decrying Zimmerman’s comments.
A letter from 11 Clark County Superior Court judges and four court commissioners delivered March 15 stated Zimmerman’s comments “demonstrate bias and a lack of impartiality,” stating that the superior court removed Zimmerman from any cases in their court.
A statement from the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Action and Reform Committee stated support of county prosecuting attorney Tony Golik’s decision to disqualify Zimmerman from presiding over cases handled by the attorney’s office.
“The comments by Judge Zimmerman regarding Kevin Peterson Jr. were deeply troubling,” the statement read. “His comments show that he cannot be impartial and unbiased; therefore, we agree with the others who have spoken out on this issue, he is not qualified to remain a judge.”
“I deeply regret my statements which caused divisiveness and concern in the community that I love and serve,” Zimmerman wrote in his own statement following the discovery of the recording. Sent via his lawyer, Josephine Townsend, the judge pointed to his history supporting the community through therapeutic courts such as Veteran’s Court, Mental Health Court and pre-arrest diversion programs.
“ I recognize the injustice that befalls men and women of color as well as non native English speaking litigants,” Zimmerman wrote. He said he was “speaking as a father” about concerns on the delayed nature of the investigation which has been ongoing since October, “and why it is necessary for that information released to the public to be accurate, so that everyone, including the police get a fair evaluation of what happened.”
“My concerns as a father do not excuse the fact that my comments caused an already volatile community to again become divisive,” Zimmerman said, adding he was taking time off from his duties to re-evaluate the situation. “I am very sorry for that.”
