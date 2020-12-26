Every two years, the Clark County Arts Commission selects a poet laureate to engage the county in literary arts. Duties of the position include promoting poetry as an art form, expanding access to the literary arts and encouraging poetry as a regional voice.
Appointments are for two years and applications will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Applicants must be a Clark County resident over the age of 18 and a practicing published poet. To apply and view position descriptions visit clarkcountyartscommission.com/poet-laureate-application.
