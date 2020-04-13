The scope of work analyzing a way to fix Woodland’s most maligned intersection just got bigger, including more than 1,000 houses planned outside of city limits, in an attempt to grasp how bad things could get for one of the city’s interchanges with Interstate 5.
On April 6, the Woodland City Council approved 6-0 an amendment to a contract with Kittleson and Associates, an engineering firm, for additional study of areas outside the original scope of work the firm had undertaken in researching the Exit 21 intersection. The expanded study will analyze areas to the east and west of city limits, including the Woodland Bottoms and land on the Lewis River east of city limits.
The amendment would cost the city about $39,000, according to council documents, and would be paid out from funds initially granted to the city by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) for a study on a potential reconnection of Scott Avenue. Now those funds have been used to facilitate study on Exit 21, an intersection receiving an “F” grade per WSDOT standards, Woodland Public Works Director Tracy Coleman previously said.
Study of the intersection has gone on for close to a year, as in April 2019 the council approved Kittleson’s first endeavor. The scope of the latest amendment will deal with the potential of 1,250 new homes outside of city limits, according to council documents, which city staff has identified as being a potential impact to the overall traffic flow of the city and Exit 21 in particular.
Both Exit 21 and Exit 22, to its north, exist within city limits, though there is substantial area outside of the city with development potential. The roughly 1,250 residential units have recently been seen as development sites, council documents stated, not initially considered in previous parts of the study.
The amendment is the second of such, the first being approved in December. That addition involved updating a travel demand model that was outdated, according to council documents.
The expanded study has received the blessing of WSDOT. In council documents, WSDOT Regional Local Programs Engineer Michael Williams said that as long as funding was available, he supported the amendment.
Initially, Williams expressed worry that the amendment was “scope creep” though Coleman explained that the developments covered in the amendment had only recently come to the attention of the city. Coleman wrote that the developments could result in hundreds of trips through Exit 21, hence the need for a broader study.
Outside of the immediate focus, council documents stated the amendment would also be used for an industrial feasibility study the city is conducting, and an overall traffic flow study for the city “at a later date.”
