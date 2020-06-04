Each year, hundreds of Battle Ground kids gather at city parks for the Battle Ground Parks and Recreation Summer Playground Program. This year, in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep families safe, the Parks and Recreation department will host a virtual edition of the Summer Playground Program.
Just like the program of past years, the virtual edition is designed for kids ages 4 to 12 and will engage them in fun weekly themed activities and projects. This summer, instead of gathering at a park for activities, kids will participate from their own homes and backyards by way of weekly-themed online videos. Activity supply packets will be available free of charge and will be available for weekly pickup at select city parts with appropriate safety measures in place.
Summer Playground Program: The Virtual Edition begins the week of June 17 and will run for eight weeks through Aug. 5. Each Wednesday, free activity supply packets will be available for pick up at Kiwanis Park (422 SW Second Ave., Battle Ground) from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and at Florence Robison Park South (1700 NW Ninth St., Battle Ground) from 2 to 4 p.m. A limited number of packets, based on last year’s participation, will be available at each location and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
This year’s weekly themes are:
Week 1 (June 17): Shark Week
Week 2 (June 24): The Great Outdoors
Week 3 (July 1): Red White & Blue
Week 4 (July 8): How Does Your Garden Grow?
Week 5 (June 17): Star Gazing
Week 6 (June 17): Creepy Crawlies
Week 7 (July 29): Superhero Week
Week 8 (August 5): Ooey Gooey
