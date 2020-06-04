BG PARKS SUMMER PLAYGROUND

 

 FILE PHOTO

Each year, hundreds of Battle Ground kids gather at city parks for the Battle Ground Parks and Recreation Summer Playground Program. This year, in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep families safe, the Parks and Recreation department will host a virtual edition of the Summer Playground Program.

Just like the program of past years, the virtual edition is designed for kids ages 4 to 12 and will engage them in fun weekly themed activities and projects. This summer, instead of gathering at a park for activities, kids will participate from their own homes and backyards by way of weekly-themed online videos. Activity supply packets will be available free of charge and will be available for weekly pickup at select city parts with appropriate safety measures in place.

Summer Playground Program: The Virtual Edition begins the week of June 17 and will run for eight weeks through Aug. 5. Each Wednesday, free activity supply packets will be available for pick up at Kiwanis Park (422 SW Second Ave., Battle Ground) from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and at Florence Robison Park South (1700 NW Ninth St., Battle Ground) from 2 to 4 p.m. A limited number of packets, based on last year’s participation, will be available at each location and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year’s weekly themes are:

Week 1 (June 17): Shark Week

Week 2 (June 24): The Great Outdoors

Week 3 (July 1): Red White & Blue

Week 4 (July 8): How Does Your Garden Grow?

Week 5 (June 17): Star Gazing

Week 6 (June 17): Creepy Crawlies

Week 7 (July 29): Superhero Week

Week 8 (August 5): Ooey Gooey

