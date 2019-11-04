The Reflector

The University of Washington has announced that 42 area students made the dean’s list for the Spring 2019 quarter at the university. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 out of 4. The students are listed below alphabetically by home town. 

Battle Ground

Andrea Besara, junior

Rahul Chandra, sophomore

Lauren Jolie Choquer, junior

Greta Anne Dankmeyer Dubois, sophomore

Vivian K. Duong, senior

Michael Gage Elerding, senior

Kristen E. Hall, senior

Kyle E. Harris, senior

Kaitlyn Marie Hill, senior

Spencer Scott Kraisler, junior

Braden Thomas McCoy, sophomore

Belladonna Chinami Minden, sophomore

Julia S. Mitsch, junior

Kylie Helene Sahota, senior

Levi Jonathan Sy, senior

Lucas William Wotton, senior

Marin M. Yanchuk, freshman

Brush Prairie

Nicholas Connor Barclay, senior

Brian David Chan, senior

Jackson Michael Finklein, junior

Forrest Michael Kwong, senior

Darby Joanne Munger, senior

Sophia Mae Niehaus, junior

Maria S. Rojkova, junior

Robert D. Vesely, junior

La Center

Katherine Chenfan Daugherty, sophomore

Emily Faith Muffett, senior

Ridgefield

Hikaru Abe, junior

Cynthia J. Au, sophomore

Everett James Buck, sophomore

Natalie Marie Dean, sophomore

Brendan Harris, senior

Nathan John Herz, senior

Reeya Jitendra Patel, senior

Timothy Michael Radosevich, freshman

Sophie Joan Tajadod, junior

Emily Rose Torjusen, senior

Erica Voyles, junior

Woodland

Andrew Lee Cline, senior

Patrick Lee Forcier, senior

Omar Najar, junior

Lynnea Brianne Rayl, junior

