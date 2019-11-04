The Reflector
The University of Washington has announced that 42 area students made the dean’s list for the Spring 2019 quarter at the university. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 out of 4. The students are listed below alphabetically by home town.
Battle Ground
Andrea Besara, junior
Rahul Chandra, sophomore
Lauren Jolie Choquer, junior
Greta Anne Dankmeyer Dubois, sophomore
Vivian K. Duong, senior
Michael Gage Elerding, senior
Kristen E. Hall, senior
Kyle E. Harris, senior
Kaitlyn Marie Hill, senior
Spencer Scott Kraisler, junior
Braden Thomas McCoy, sophomore
Belladonna Chinami Minden, sophomore
Julia S. Mitsch, junior
Kylie Helene Sahota, senior
Levi Jonathan Sy, senior
Lucas William Wotton, senior
Marin M. Yanchuk, freshman
Brush Prairie
Nicholas Connor Barclay, senior
Brian David Chan, senior
Jackson Michael Finklein, junior
Forrest Michael Kwong, senior
Darby Joanne Munger, senior
Sophia Mae Niehaus, junior
Maria S. Rojkova, junior
Robert D. Vesely, junior
La Center
Katherine Chenfan Daugherty, sophomore
Emily Faith Muffett, senior
Ridgefield
Hikaru Abe, junior
Cynthia J. Au, sophomore
Everett James Buck, sophomore
Natalie Marie Dean, sophomore
Brendan Harris, senior
Nathan John Herz, senior
Reeya Jitendra Patel, senior
Timothy Michael Radosevich, freshman
Sophie Joan Tajadod, junior
Emily Rose Torjusen, senior
Erica Voyles, junior
Woodland
Andrew Lee Cline, senior
Patrick Lee Forcier, senior
Omar Najar, junior
Lynnea Brianne Rayl, junior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.