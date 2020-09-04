U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has voiced her concern over unrest in Portland, stating “enough is enough” when it comes to violence during demonstrations following the shooting death of one individual Sunday.
In a Facebook post Aug. 31 Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, made a call for both Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Oregon Governor Kate Brown to “restore order and support peaceful demonstrations.” The call follows the death of Aaron Danielson the prior day, who was shot dead following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counterprotestors.
“Some of the most progressive groups in Portland, including the Democratic Socialists of America and the Portland Resistance, are calling for the mayor to resign because of the violence in the streets of that city,” Herrera Beutler wrote. “It's clear to anyone of any political leaning that Portland's elected leadership has failed its citizens.”
“Absent order, no protest can be heard, much less bring needed change,” Herrera Beutler wrote.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.