The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims of an Aug. 18 crash on NE Lucia Falls Road as 45-year-old James E. Jones, of Battle Ground, and 26-year-old Collan C. Riley, of Vancouver.
The two were in a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 21500 block of the road when they collided with a tree at around 11:30 a.m.
“Both occupants were trapped in the vehicle, “ the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “EMS personnel began lifesaving efforts but it was quickly realized that both occupants were deceased. The CCSO Traffic Unit was summoned to continue the investigation, and a number of witnesses to the collision stayed on scene to provide information.”
According to the sheriff’s office, the truck, owned and driven by Jones, was traveling westbound on Lucia Falls Road. The F150's right side tires left the north shoulder of the roadway, and it appears that Jones steered left evasively in order to get back onto the roadway.
“This action caused the truck to slide across the roadway and collide with a small embankment on the south side of the roadway,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The vehicle's momentum caused the truck to pitch up onto its side, presenting its roof to a large tree on the south side of the roadway. The truck collided with the tree.
According to family, Jones and Riley had likely been returning from bicycling near Moulton Falls Park.
Lucia Falls Road is a two-lane rural roadway that parallels the East Fork Lewis River and runs east to west. The speed limit on this stretch of roadway is 40 mph. The scene evidence is consistent with a collision at that speed. The roadway was closed for several hours during scene processing.
“When this call came in to 911, a witness mentioned to the dispatcher that a side-by-side UTV off-road vehicle was traveling eastbound (the opposite direction of the pickup) at the time of the collision,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The witness stated that the UTV had a very bright LED floodlight shining to the rear and there was some speculation that the UTV's front LED floodlight had blinded Jones, causing him to leave the roadway. An accurate description of the UTV and it's driver were obtained from witnesses. CCSO deputies located the UTV in question and interviewed its driver.”
After examining the UTV and surveillance video from residences along Lucia Falls Road, it was determined that the UTV did have its rear LED floodlight illuminated, and no evidence that its front LED floodlight was illuminated.
“At this time, the UTV has not been ruled a direct contributing factor in this collision,” according to the sheriff’s office. “It should be noted that UTV off-road vehicles and similar vehicles for offroad use are not legal for operation on the public roadway in Clark County.
This incident remains under investigation.
