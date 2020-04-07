Two people have been shot in North County in a suspected carjacking with the suspect still at large, Clark County Sheriff's Office is reporting.
A release from the sheriff's office shortly after 5 p.m. today, April 7, stated the office was actively investigating a shooting in the 7400 block of Northeast 159th Street. The sheriff's office said a suspect shot two individuals in a carjacking "with an AR-15 style weapon."
The victims were transported to an area hospital, but the suspect was not then detained and considered armed and dangerous with a rifle, fleeing the area in a vehicle.
As of the release Northeast 159th Street was blocked from Northeast 72nd Avenue to Northeast 82nd Avenue, with the sheriff's office asking people to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
