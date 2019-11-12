The Council for the Homeless is celebrating 30 years in Clark County, offering a Catalyst Grant of up to $10,000 for county-based organizations to further the council’s mission.
The council announced the grant in a press release last week, explaining that it was formed in 1989 to plan and coordinate projects to address homelessness. The grant “will support agencies/groups (to) meet the basic needs of our neighbors who are unhoused,” according to the release. Groups can apply for all or some of the $10,000 available through a competitive process.
Letters of Interest based on the specified questions are due by midnight on Friday Nov., 22, according to the release, with funding available by the end of December 2019.
More information and complete criteria is available at councilforthehomeless.org/catalyst-grant.
