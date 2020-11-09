On Thursday, the Clark College Art Department announced recipients for the 2020-21 Art Scholarship Awards. Thirteen students were awarded a total of $12,000 from Clark County Foundation scholarship funds. Students submitted portfolios in the annual event, which gives the students an opportunity to showcase six pieces of work.
Scholarships were awarded to:
Emmeline Campen — McCordic
Joymae Capps — McCordic
Larissa Baldwin-Dillon — McCordic
Machig Dolma — McCordic & Southwest Watercolor Society
Jodi Evans — McCordic
Robin Golden — McCordic
Ariel Hricziscse — McCordic
Gwendolyn Kangas — McCordic
Kurt Olstead — McCordic
Kyle Pettyjohn — McCordic
Lauren Puyleart — Art for Youth
Kaitlyn Sekely — McCordic
Kelsi Waible — Battle Ground Art Alliance
“We are pleased to be able to offer so many students financial scholarships for furthering their artistic endeavors, and to help them complete the DTA and AFA Art Degrees here at Clark,” Clark College Art Department Head Grant Hottle said in a news release. “We are fortunate to have funds at the Foundation that support artists and the creation of art.”
