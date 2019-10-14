The fourth forum facilitated by Clark County regarding operations of the Yacolt Mountain quarry is set for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the sixth-floor hearing room of the county Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver.
The purpose of the facilitated forum is to review and discuss permitting and enforcement actions related to the mine operations; to find mutually agreeable solutions to resolve issues like traffic, noise, trip counts and other operational and environmental concerns and impacts created by mine operations; and to “build and sustain mutual trust and beneficial relationships” through better communication between operators, neighbors and local government, according to a news release from the county.
Mining operation representatives and local residents will take part in the public meeting that may include other interested parties and visiting agency representatives, according to the release. Clark County Community Development Director Mitch Nickolds will facilitate the meeting which will also include staff from that department’s administration and land use review division and the transportation division of Clark County Public works.
Those looking to submit comments or questions prior to the meeting date can send an email to quarries@clark.wa.gov or mail them to PO Box 9810, Vancouver, WA 98660.
— The Reflector
