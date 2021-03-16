On Tuesday, March 9, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, helped introduce bipartisan legislation named the Homeland and Cyber Threat (HACT) Act. According to a news release, the bill would allow Americans to make claims in federal or state courts courts against foreign states that engage in cyberattacks against citizens.
“A foreign government that sponsors cyberattacks on American citizens should be held accountable for its actions, and that’s why I’m helping introduce the HACT Act to remove immunity for these foreign state actors who have wronged Americans, and allow our citizens to pursue monetary damages. Congress should stop bad acting foreign nations from undermining our national security, and opening a path to seize assets they hold here in the U.S. as a consequence for misdeeds is a good place to start,” Herrera Beutler said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.