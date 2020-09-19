According to a recent news release, Clark County Public Health has seen a 30 percent increase in permit applications for onsite sewage system repairs compared to recent years.
“There can be many reasons that an onsite septic system can fail, but we suspect that with so many families working and learning together at home that many systems are seeing volumes of wastewater much higher than normal,” Environmental Public Health Program Manager Chuck Harman said in a release. “Any onsite septic systems that are older, have not been kept up to date on their inspections and maintenance, or might be receiving unusual wastes, such as cleaning wipes, will be prone to failing.”
Last week was “Smart Septic Week,” and the United States Environmental Protection Agency and Clark County Public Health remind homeowners of the importance of keeping onsite septic systems up to date on inspections and maintenance. Homeowners can protect their property’s value and avoid needing emergency septic system replacements by ensuring that systems are in good condition, getting tanks pumped when needed and not flushing items such as disposable wipes.
“Addressing small problems and taking corrective actions will avoid bigger problems down the road,” Harman said. “By doing so, onsite septic owners protect their investment, maintain a sustainable wastewater treatment method, and protect groundwaters that serve as Clark County’s primary drinking water source.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.