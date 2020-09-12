The Hockinson School District Board of Directors approved the cut of 30 classified staff due to a $2.1 million budget shortfall, a result of a “significant” drop in enrollment for the school year, the district announced Sept. 9.
The cuts include direct reductions as well as changes in staff assignments, the announcement stated, and was the result of a drop in state funding due to 220 fewer students than expected in the district for the 2020-2021 school year.
“This news is heartbreaking for our entire community,” Superintendent Steve Marshall said in the announcement. “In a small district like Hockinson, our employees are more than colleagues. They are friends and neighbors. To our students they are trusted adults, mentors, and supporters. I wish that none of these staffing reductions were necessary to overcome the enormous financial challenges our district is facing because of this pandemic.”
Staff salaries and benefits make up 85 percent of the district budget, the announcement stated, largely funded by the state. The announcement noted that additional layoffs are possible as the district gets a better understanding of budget impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“However, it is the district’s goal that laid off and reassigned employees will be able to return when it becomes possible to safely transition to an in-person learning model and more students return to school,” the announcement stated.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.