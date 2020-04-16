Washington still has a lot of work to do but planning to transition out of the restrictions imposed to stymie the COVID-19 pandemic is on the horizon, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday.
In a press conference April 15, the governor talked about a general strategy that will prevent a resurgence in the disease when restrictions on businesses and gatherings are eventually eased.
Inslee spoke about the eventual “transition” from current social distancing protocol to something closer to business as usual, moving from broad orders to stop public gathering to more “individualized, smart, targeted efforts” on diagnosis and response to specific at-risk individuals.
Inslee noted that social distancing measures such as the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order were “somewhat of a blunt instrument, but it is effective” in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Inslee said that transition required two things to happen first: current efforts to drive down the number of infected must be successful enough for there to be confidence the “curve” of new cases would not rebound; and that rapid testing, isolation and treatment must be in place to respond to those who are infected.
Inslee said that arriving at such a place would require the disease-response equivalent of a “fire brigade” for rapid, targeted response to those experiencing symptoms, including efforts on contact tracing to prevent potential COVID-19 spread.
As of the press conference, Inslee didn’t have a specific plan for transition, such as what California Gov. Gavin Newsom had released the day prior. Inslee did outline a few points, such as testing, better contact tracing, “wraparound protection” of vulnerable citizens and ensuring surge capacity for hospitals.
Inslee said to expect more specifics on a transition plan “in the next coming days.”
Inslee said that White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator Deborah Birx had praised Washington’s efforts in increasing testing capability in a conversation they had the day prior, adding onto federal recognition of success the state has had. He said he felt that part of Washington’s success was the acceptance of scientific data by the state’s population, a tool that state officials have relied on when making decisions regarding COVID-19.
Inslee reiterated data mentioned by Washington State Health Officer Kathy Lofy during a press call the day prior, which showed that the reproductive rate, or number of people an infected person transmits the disease to, dropped from an initial rate of three, to now close to one, in the Seattle area.
Inslee showed some other data that indicated a “plateau” of the number of daily fatalities. Of all the data he mentioned, the governor said the takeaways were that current efforts have shown some impact, but it is still too early to ease up on restrictions without risking a rebound in disease activity.
“The combination of these (data) show that we ought to be confident in our efforts; we ought to be able to realize that we can control our own destiny … but that we have a lot more work to do until we can get to this transition point,” Inslee said.
An exact timeline for transition was still impossible to discern, Inlsee said, but so far social distancing efforts are showing signs of success.
“I wish I could tell you when that transition point will be, but I know this — we want it to come as fast as possible. We know the order is in place at least through May 4, and we know the more work that we do today, the faster that transition point is going to come,” Inslee said.
Responding to statements from the Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman regarding an incremental approach back to normalcy, Inslee agreed that it would not be an immediate lifting of restrictions.
“This transition will not be a lightswitch on and off, it will be a dial,” Inslee said, “and we will dial it up and down as the data suggests and as our community responds.”
“And it will be a phased approach,” Inslee added, saying it was likely to move in a similar but reversed manner to the way restrictions were put into place.
Inslee praised both Wiesman and Lofy for their work on COVID-19 response, adding he agreed that in some respects there would be a “new normal” regarding social norms in the months immediately after easing restrictions.
“People might be relieved from having to shake hands with politicians here for some period of time,” Inslee said. “I think there will be some changes, and we’ll be able to live with them.”
Inslee did not eliminate the potential for entertainment such as professional sports making a comeback this year, though he couched that with the need for breakthroughs in COVID-19 response.
“Is it possible that we could be in circumstances to have Major League Baseball games this summer? Yes; I think that’s possible if we do our jobs and bend this curve down. If maybe we catch a little break on the transmission rate. If there’s new medical advances that can help us through … the difficult breathing problems people have,” Inslee said.
He stressed that focusing on efforts one day at a time was paramount to possibly achieving normalcy sooner than later.
“We can control today, and what we do today can make it faster getting out of these doldrums, and faster getting back to seeing our grandkids and our grandparents,” Inslee said.
