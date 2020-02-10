A 28-year-old Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after using his patrol vehicle to stop an allegedly drunken driver going the wrong way on Interstate 5 near Ridgefield early Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Deputy Gregory Agar was transported to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.
The driver of the other vehicle, Miguel A. Jimenez-Jimenez, 27, of Vancouver, was arrested for driving under the influence after the crash, which occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near mile marker 14 at about 2:45 a.m. He was not injured.
According to the state patrol, Jimenez-Jimenez was traveling southbound in the left lane of I-5 northbound in a 2008 Mazda car. Agar, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe, was in the centerlane, but went into the left lane and collided with the Mazda to prevent the vehicle from traveling further in the wrong direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.