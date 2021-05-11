The Clark County Fair Board Executive Committee made the decision to postpone the Clark County Fair until summer 2022, according to a news release.
The release said the decision was based on several determining factors including the recent trend of increasing infection rates and the continuing safety concerns for volunteers, staff and community partners.
The fair will return to the Clark County Fairgrounds August 5-14, 2022.
“We strive to provide a venue where people can come together and enjoy the fair in all the aspects they associate with the fair, which historically results in large crowds in relatively small spaces such as our midways, the grandstands, carnival area and food court,” Fair Manager and Chief Executive Officer John Morrision said in the release. “Based on the current Washington State guidelines for events and fairs, we would be challenged to monitor and maintain distance and the health and safety of our guests and volunteers.”
Director of Health for Clark County Alan Melnick agreed with Morrision’s statement.
“We understand that the fair is a unique experience and draws large crowds together in an environment largely incompatible with the physical distancing measures in effect,” he said. “Given the guidance from Governor Inslee regarding COVID-19, and the present continued increase in infection rates so close to the opening of the fair, Clark County Public Health recommends that the 2021 fair not be held.”
Morrison noted he and the Clark County Fair Board “remained hopeful” about the availability of the vaccine allowing the fair to go on.
“However, as of May 7, we cannot for certain know if we may end up in a more or less restrictive situation for the fair, this unknown variable requires that we be prudent and postpone, as disappointing as that is for me and my staff,” he said.
This year’s fair was originally scheduled for Aug. 6-15.
According to the release, the Clark County Event Center has begun to plan several smaller family-oriented events for the upcoming summer months.
More information can be found online at clarkcoevent center.com.
