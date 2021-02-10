Legislation aimed at improving school districts’ ability to identify and teach highly capable students from state Rep. Brandon Vick, R-Vancouver, received a public hearing this week.
According to a news release, House Bill 1404 would require school district to develop assessment, referral and placement processes for those students. The bill calls for using criteria to identify highly capable students and provide them with accelerated learning, among other things.
"Too many students who would qualify as ‘highly capable’ are not being served by school districts, simply because districts don’t have the right criteria to identify them," Vick said in the release. "This bipartisan bill would standardize the process across all districts, which should help educators identify the students who need and deserve the service."
The release said the legislation would allocate state funding for basic education programs for highly capable students and would require funds provided by the state for the highly capable student program to be targeted for services for specific categories of students, special programs, or special purposes, as determined by a school district. However, school districts would be required to use a portion of the funds to deliver professional development.
House Bill 1404 would also require each school district to conduct universal screenings to find students who need further assessment for potential gifted program placement.
"Every student is different, and each person learns in his or her own unique way. My goal with this legislation is to ensure every student in Washington gets the education he or she deserves, no matter their socio-economic status," Vick said. "This legislation would help highly capable students unlock their full potential. It would also benefit our highly capable students and their futures and have a positive impact on our state's economy and workforce."
The bill had a public hearing in the House Education Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
